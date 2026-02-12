Malaga Film Festival 2026 tickets now available: where to get them

Photo from the presentation of the 29th Malaga Film Festival's programme.

Paco Griñán Málaga Thursday, 12 February 2026, 11:36 Share

Tickets for the 28th Malaga Film Festival are now available, both for in-person purchase at the different box offices in the city or online through Unientradas and the festival website. The programme this year includes 263 screenings from 6 to 15 March.

The event has put on sale all themed selections, from feature films, documentaries and short film, as well as special programmes such as Cinema Cocina, Película de Oro and Cineforum.

Venues

Malaga Film Festival has added two more venues to last year's screening locations: Yelmo Vialia and Ateneo de Málaga. They are joining the Albéniz cinema, Teatro Echegaray, Auditorio del Museo Picasso, Centro Cultural Provincial MVA, Rectorado de la UMA, Sala de Turismo y Deporte de Andalucía and Multicines Rosaleda.

Ticket prices

This year, the organisers of the festival have raised the ticket price for the screenings at the Albéniz cinema from six euros for short films to eight for feature films.

The premieres of the official selection at Teatro Cervantes and the Cinema Cocina programme will once again cost 15 euros.

The most expensive tickets are for the opening and closing galas: 16, 22 30 euros.

Tickets for the screenings at Teatro Echegaray, MVA, Sala de Turismo y Deporte de Andalucía, Christine Ruiz-Picasso Auditorium and Multicines Rosaleda all cost six euros.

There are discounts for packages that start from five tickets: 10% for five to nine tickets; 15% for ten to 19; 20% for 20 or more. The discounts do not include tickets for the opening and closing ceremony.

There is also a discount for unempoyed persons but only for the screenings of the selected winners on 15 March: four euros per screening. Proof of a valid jobseeker's document is necessary to purchase a ticket.

Each person can buy a maximum of two tickets per screening.

Opening and closing ceremonies

Teatro Cervantes is hosting the opening and closing ceremonies, with hosts Kira Miró (opening) and Elena Sánchez and Belén Cuesta (awards ceremony).

Ticket sale offices and opening times

- Teatro Cervantes: From 12 February to 5 March, Tuesday to Friday (working days), from 11am to 2pm and from 6pm to 8.30pm; Saturdays, from 6pm to 8.30pm. Once the festival begins (from 6 to 14 March), the box office will be open from 11am until 30 minutes after the start of the last show.

- Cine Albéniz: From 12 February to 5 March, every day from 3.45pm until the start of the last screening. Once the festival begins, the box office will be open from half an hour before each press screening in the mornings and from 3.30pm until the start of the last screening.

*Press screenings of the feature films in the official competition selection go on sale on the same day as the screening if there are still seats available.

- Teatro Echegaray: From 6 to 13 March, from half an hour before the first show until the start of the last one. For the screenings of the La Cápsula del Tiempo selection: from 11.30am to 12pm.

- MVA: From half an hour before the first show until the start of the last one.

- Sala de Turismo y Deporte de Andalucía: From half an hour before the first show until the start of the last one.

- Christine Ruiz-Picasso: Tickets on sale at the Cine Albéniz box office.

- Multicines Rosaleda: From half an hour before the first screening until the start of the last one.

- Uniticket Unicaja: by calling 902 360 295 / 952 076 262

- Internet: www.festivaldemalaga.com and www.unientradas.es