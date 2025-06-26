Purchasing tickets for main day of San Diego Comic-Con Málaga 2025: mission impossible

The audience at the San Diego Comic-Con, the largest event of its kind in the world.

Paco Griñán Malaga Thursday, 26 June 2025

The second ticket window for San Diego Comic-Con Málaga 2025 on Wednesday made two things clear: one, the event is a success even before the programme has been announced, and two, Saturday is the most popular day to attend. However, getting a ticket for the third day of the convention proved to be an impossible mission.

After quickly selling all the available tickets during the first sale in May, on Wednesday the organisers only released a small number of tickets, specifically for Saturday. They were sold out within two minutes. Tickets are still available for the rest of the Comic-Con days (Thursday, Friday and Sunday) at the price of 50 euros per day.

The organisers of SDCC Málaga 2025 promise a programme full of activities on every day of the event, which departs from its usual locations in the US for the first time in more than half a century of existence. The convention will take place between 25 and 28 September.

For now, only one special guest has been announced: Jim Lee, the current artistic director of DC.

Tickets must be purchased for each day individually. To connect generations of fans and encourage families to attend, the organisers will allow each adult to be accompanied by two children under the age of 13, free of charge (tickets for children must be requested at the same time as the ticket for the person accompanying them is purchased).

Less chaos during the second sale

The second sale went a bit more peacefully than the first one, when the online ticket office collapsed on 15 May, unable to handle the overwhelming number of requests. Tickets are still available for every day of the convention, except for Saturday.

SDCC Málaga 2025 has a discounted rate, given that this is its first edition. The organisers have announced that tickets for the 2026 edition will be 80 euros.

San Diego Comic-Con Málaga 2025 expects to receive 60,000 visitors during the four days of this inaugural edition, in which 300 hours of activities are being prepared. The Palacio de Ferias y Congresos will be the epicentre of this first major international convention in Europe, which, in addition to its headquarters in California, also holds an annual event in Orlando (Florida). SDCC Málaga is organised by Cosmic Legends Productions, with the support of the Junta de Andalucía, through Turismo Andaluz and the Agencia Digital Andaluza, as well as Malaga city council.