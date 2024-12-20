Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Spectators try to catch the sweets as they are thrown from the cavalcade in Malaga city. SUR/ Archivo
Tickets for prime positions in Malaga's Three Kings parade go on sale
Tickets for prime positions in Malaga's Three Kings parade go on sale

Organisers have announced the route of the spectacular 5 January event in the city centre and also unveiled an online booking platform

Rossel Aparicio

Malaga

Friday, 20 December 2024, 10:01

Preparations for the long-awaited Three Kings parade in Malaga city centre in 2025 are in full swing. On Sunday 5 January the floats accompanying Their Majesties from the East (also known as the Three Wise Men or Magi in other countries) will once again fill the streets of Malaga's city centre with illusion and colour in a procession that promises to delight young and old alike.

The local brotherhoods' association (Agrupación de Cofradías) has announced that tickets for seats in the prime viewing areas of the spectacular parade went on sale on Thursday 19 December.

How can tickets be purchased, how much do they cost and what where are they located?

The areas where the chairs will be placed to watch the parade (and through which the majestic procession will pass) are: Paseo del Parque, Plaza de la Marina and Alameda Principal.

Seating prices: from 8 to 15 euros

The Agrupación de Cofradías will install up to four rows of chairs for the public to enjoy the traditional parade. The cost of the seats is the same as last year, ranging from 8 to 15 euros (IVA sales tax included), depending on the row chosen by the users. According to the Agrupación, each purchaser will be able to buy a maximum of 10 seats:

Front row: 15 euros

2nd row: 13 euros

3rd row: 11euros

4th row: 8 euros

As in previous years seats can be booked online at the Agrupación de Cofradías' website at the following web address:

https://ventanillavirtual.agrupaciondecofradias.com/

Official parade route

The parade will start its route at Malaga city hall and will continue along Avenida de Cervantes, Plaza del General Torrijos, Paseo del Parque, Plaza de la Marina, Alameda Principal, Puente de Tetuán, Nazareno del Paso, Hilera, Puente de la Esperanza, Prim, Atarazanas, Puerta del Mar, Alameda Principal, Plaza de la Marina and Cortina del Muelle. At the end of the procession in Calle Cortina del Muelle the Three Wise Men and their respective entourages will parade on foot along Calle Molina Lario until they reach the square of Plaza del Obispo and then, on the steps of the main door of the cathedral, they will make the traditional offerings to baby Jesus.

More information: Telephone 676 759 587 or email usuarios@agrupaciondecofradias.com

