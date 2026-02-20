Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Crime

Malaga police discover marijuana plantation after young man threatens neighbour with shotgun

Under the suspicion that there was more to the threat, the police arrested the man and discovered the marijuana premises a few metres away

María José Díaz Alcalá

María José Díaz Alcalá

Friday, 20 February 2026, 13:54

The National Police arrested a 25-year-old man who had threatened a neighbour with a shotgun in a communal garage in Malaga city last week. Upon arrival, their instinct and a smell in the air led them to a nearby premises that concealed a marijuana plantation.

The incident happened in the Bailén-Miraflores district. The police responded to an alert that a young man with a gun was spreading panic among his neighbours.

The police arrested him and seized the gun. Before leaving, however, they noticed the smell of marijuana coming from the premises next to the building. This is where they discovered an indoor cultivation with 250 plants.

The police are currently trying to locate those responsible for the illegal plantation.

