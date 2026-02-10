Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Crime

Malaga crime: police protection requested for street cleaners after worker threatened with gun

Municipal cleaning company Limasam calls for police escorts after threats of violence lead to a temporary suspension of services

Irene Quirante

Irene Quirante

Tuesday, 10 February 2026, 11:58

A Malaga city resident allegedly threatened a street cleaner that he would kill him if he didn't stop cleaning the street on 5 January. According to sources, the suspect was holding a gun while talking to the worker.

The incident happened in the Puerto de la Torre district, while the employee of the Limasam municipal company was carrying out his work duties. A man approached him and allegedly showed him a firearm saying: "I'll kill you and your family."

According to sources, the assailant wanted him to stop cleaning the street. The cleaner obeyed, but the suspect continued following and intimidating him. In the end, the victim left the area.

The incident prompted the cleaner to request to get reassigned to another area and the Los Asperones neighbourhood, where the incident happened, lacked maintenance for a few days.

The Limasam company has reportedly asked for there to be police presence while employees are carrying out cleaning services.

