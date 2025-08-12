Grand drone show and firework display to celebrate the start of the Malaga summer fair 2025

Malaga is getting ready for eight days of fair. The annual Feria de Málaga begins on Friday night, 15 August, with the traditional fireworks display that will illuminate the city's sky with light and colour, bringing together thousands of people to witness the spectacle from the beach, the city's balconies and the centre.

The fair will kick off in the afternoon with the historical cavalcade that recreates the entrance of the Catholic Monarchs into Malaga in 1487. At 11.50pm, the city will mark the official start of the fair with a drone light show, followed by the launch of the fireworks, both sponsored by El Corte Inglés and Mahou-San Miguel.

A total of 300 drones (150 from the Malagueta beach and 150 from the Huelin beach) will draw 14 three-dimensional images - a show combining technology and visual art that will last for 10 minutes and will be visible from distances of up to 500 metres.

100 metres above sea level

The drones will fly at a height of approximately 100 metres within a safety perimeter, at no time directly over people, and will replicate up to 16 million different shades, according to Umiles Entertainment - Drone Light Show (the company in charge of this show).

When the last drone has landed, the fireworks display set up by Pirotecnia Zaragozana will take centre stage. A total of 6,308 fireworks with a gross mass of more than one tonne will be launched from the access to the cruise terminal when the clock strikes midnight. During the 20 minutes that the fireworks display lasts, 500 kilos of gunpowder will be lit, according to the information provided by the city council.

The following songs will be played during the firework show (in order): Gimme Gimme Gimme! (Cher); Waterloo (Cher); Corazón Contento (Marisol); Será Porque Te Amo (Sergio Dalma); Se Nos Rompió el Amor (Vanesa Martín and Raphael); Miedo (Pablo Alborán); Carita triste (Ana Mena and Emilia); Saturday Night (Whigfield); Cheri, Cheri Lady (Modern Talking); Brother Louie (Modern Talking) and Rasputin (Boney M).