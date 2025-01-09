This is the tourist hotspot where Starbucks will open its seventh coffee shop in Malaga

Juan Soto Málaga Thursday, 9 January 2025, 08:00 Compartir

Starbucks continues to expand its footprint in Malaga province. The multinational coffee company is to open a new establishment in the city, specifically in the Vialia shopping centre.

At the moment, not many details are known about the future outlet, but the company has already put up huge advertising posters on the façade of the complex, saying "see you soon".

The opening of the new firm responds to the company's intention to be in the most touristic points of the city. Starbucks will be located in the building where the María Zambrano train station is located, one of the main entry points to the city.

The opening date is not known at the moment, as the company has not provided any further information.

When asked about the future opening, the company, which belongs to the Alsea group, said it was unable to provide any further information.

Starbucks first came to the city in 2014 and this will be the seventh coffee shop to open in the capital of the Costa del Sol. The company currently operates in Muelle Uno, Plaza de Félix Sáenz, Calle Hilera (in El Corte Inglés), Plaza de la Constitución, inside the McArthurGlen Designer Outlet, and at Malaga Airport.

The company also has four other coffee shops in the province, in the Miramar shopping centre in Fuengirola, La Cañada in Marbella and the El Corte Inglés centres of El Capricho and Puerto Banús, also in Marbella.