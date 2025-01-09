Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Advertising poster on the façade of the Vialia shopping centre. @retailermalaga
This is the tourist hotspot where Starbucks will open its seventh coffee shop in Malaga
Retail

This is the tourist hotspot where Starbucks will open its seventh coffee shop in Malaga

The multinational company currently operates outlets in the city at Muelle Uno, Plaza de Félix Sáenz, Calle Hilera (in El Corte Inglés), Plaza de la Constitución, inside the McArthurGlen Designer Outlet and at Malaga Airport

Juan Soto

Juan Soto

Málaga

Thursday, 9 January 2025, 08:00

Starbucks continues to expand its footprint in Malaga province. The multinational coffee company is to open a new establishment in the city, specifically in the Vialia shopping centre.

At the moment, not many details are known about the future outlet, but the company has already put up huge advertising posters on the façade of the complex, saying "see you soon".

The opening of the new firm responds to the company's intention to be in the most touristic points of the city. Starbucks will be located in the building where the María Zambrano train station is located, one of the main entry points to the city.

The opening date is not known at the moment, as the company has not provided any further information.

When asked about the future opening, the company, which belongs to the Alsea group, said it was unable to provide any further information.

Starbucks first came to the city in 2014 and this will be the seventh coffee shop to open in the capital of the Costa del Sol. The company currently operates in Muelle Uno, Plaza de Félix Sáenz, Calle Hilera (in El Corte Inglés), Plaza de la Constitución, inside the McArthurGlen Designer Outlet, and at Malaga Airport.

The company also has four other coffee shops in the province, in the Miramar shopping centre in Fuengirola, La Cañada in Marbella and the El Corte Inglés centres of El Capricho and Puerto Banús, also in Marbella.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 American millionaire Ethel Woodward's secret retreat in Malaga province town
  2. 2 New desalination plant project to east of Malaga moves forward slowly
  3. 3 Costa del Sol town to get new football pitch and sports facilities
  4. 4 Entire Fuengirola coastline gets quality distinctions for fifth consecutive year
  5. 5 Spain's main hopes dashed during nightmarish day at Dakar 2025
  6. 6 Skin Cancer Onco-Plastic Surgery: A Smart Step to Stay Healthy!
  7. 7 Axarquía area of Malaga province goes Dutch at travel fair
  8. 8 No rubbish tax for eastern Costa del Sol town in 2025
  9. 9 Around 30 different nationalities have used the new legal guidance service for foreigners in Torremolinos
  10. 10 Environmentalists raise concerns over rubbish tip in Malaga town

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Sigues a Juan Soto. Gestiona tus autores en Mis intereses.

Contenido guardado. Encuéntralo en tu área personal.

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish This is the tourist hotspot where Starbucks will open its seventh coffee shop in Malaga