This is the most sought-after property in Malaga The findings of a Viviendea property portal survey have been revealed

A south-facing, three-bedroom home is the most sought-after property in Malaga, according to a new study.

The Viviendea property portal surveyed the people of the city and found that the majority want a property that faces the sea, with three bedrooms and a surface area of about 84 square metres.

Buyers are also looking for high-rise properties rather than townhouses or villas. They also want wooden flooring and properties that are energy-sustainable. Terraces that do not take up space in the living room, open-plan kitchens and showers rather than bathtubs, both in the main and secondary bathrooms, are also some of their preferences.

Smaller and larger homes are in very low demand, according to the survey. Just 4.4% of buyers are looking for one-bedroom flats and a similar percentage want a house with more than four bedrooms. Half of those looking for a flat want a three-bedroom flat, far more than the 23.9% of buyers who are looking for a two-bedroom flat. Within the bedrooms, fitted wardrobes are in demand, especially in the master bedroom.

About 80% of those surveyed prefer their home to be south-facing and 11.6% are looking for east-facing properties. Less than 5% prefer a north orientation. About 41.2% prefer open-plan kitchens, compared to 36.1% who want a closed kitchen. As for the bathroom, only 20.5% want to have a bathtub in the main bathroom.

According to the survey, the most popular communal area is the swimming pool, with more than 40% of buyers saying they want one in their new home; next comes the garden (valued by 37% of those looking for a home); and in third place is a gym. About 10% are looking for a home that has a charging point for an electric vehicle.

As for the location within the city, the people of Malaga want their home to be close to green areas, bus stops, with neighbourhood shops nearby. The proximity of health centres, schools, playgrounds or shopping centres are also highly valued.