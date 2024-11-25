This is how police caught a couple who stole from five stores at two Malaga city shopping centres

Juan Cano Malaga Monday, 25 November 2024, 18:41

Police have caught a pair of thieves after they shoplifted from at least five stores in a single afternoon in Malaga city.

Plain-clothes Local Police officers recognised one of the culprits as soon as they saw her, a 35-year-old woman. She was constantly coming and going and was carrying a bag on her back, as if she was shopping. Police observed her and noticed she never paid for the items she took and was leaving the store to unload the stolen goods into a car where her accomplice was waiting for her. Both were arrested for stealing from half a dozen shops in two shopping centres in a single afternoon.

It started around 8.20pm on Avenida de la Aurora, where a patrol came across the suspect, who was previously known to police. Officers suspected she was carrying stolen goods after noticing her bag and started to follow her. They then saw her get into a car - a Hyundai i20 - which was parked in the street. After a conversation with the driver, she got out, took an empty bag from the boot and entered the Larios shopping centre.

The woman then returned to the car, with a full bag this time. She unloaded it into the boot, chatted with the driver and then went back into the shopping centre. She repeated the same process multiple times, and on the last occasion, had placed a bag in the backseat of the car. The woman then stayed inside the car as it proceeded to drive away, but police swooped.

Officers tried to identify them, with the driver handing over his ID card, while the woman claimed she did not have hers and gave a false name. Police then questioned the pair about the clothes they had in the car, to which they replied that they had been shopping.

According to sources, the officers then asked to see proof of purchase for the items. They claimed they did not have them, and then said that they had bought them at half price from a lady who was selling them in the vicinity of the shopping centre. However, that excuse did not work, with the couple eventually admitting they stole the items.

Police separated all the items of clothing inside the car and found they belonged to five different shops in both the Larios and Vialia shopping centres. Officers then visited the stores and discovered the shop managers had not even noticed the thefts as the suspect had used a shielded bag to not trigger the alarms.

All the shops expressed their intention to file a complaint against the couple. In each store, the items stolen were worth less than 200 euros. The total sum of the stolen items was more than 500 euros, exceeding the limit of 400 euros which is considered a minor offence. Both of the suspects were arrested.

At the police station, the woman admitted she had initially provided officers with the name of another person.