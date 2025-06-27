Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

El Pimpi Florida. Antonio Contreras
Business

These are some of the oldest businesses in Malaga

From specialist shops selling such as coins and stamps to iconic places such as Café Madrid, El Pimpi Florida and Rayuela

Antonio Contreras

Antonio Contreras

Malaga

Friday, 27 June 2025, 20:50

Hardware stores, wine sellers, cafés and a shop for collectors. There are still some businesses on the Costa del Sol that resist the onslaught of the large high street corporations, rising prices and franchises. These traders and retailers have always been part of the Malaga landscape and the history of its people.

Who hasn't heard of the Antonio Eloy school, printed some documents at Copicentro, gone to Rayuela in search of a book, hidden one of the special plates in El Tintero, savoured a brothy rice dish in Venta el Túnel, gone for a drink and sung until you were hoarse in El Pimpi Florida or drank more wine than you should have in Quitapenas?

Here are the 40 businesses that have been honoured by Malaga city council in the city hall's well-known Salón de los Espejos to commemorate their long-standing trading run. This is the fourth instance of an initiative that aims to promote local trade and business. These are the very businesses that, in one way or another, have been serving and improving the lives of the people of Malaga city and its visitors for the longest time.

Traditional trades, with their founding dates

- Panadería Serrano (1874, bakery)

- Cerrajería Daniel Martínez (1892, locksmith)

- Pelucas Paco (1936, wig specialist)

- Confecciones Montañez (1955, formal clothing)

- Costa del Sol Uniforms (1956)

- Celyan (1958)

- Antonio Eloy (1967, private school)

- Tornillería Malagueña (1970, hardware specialist in fixtures and fittings)

- Modas Bandera (1971, fashion clothing)

- Photo Video Digital (1971)

- Calzados Tú y Yo (1973, footwear)

- Ferreteria Agustina (1976, hardware)

- Terrazos Campanillas (1978, specialist flooring)

- Ferreteria La Paz (1979, hardware)

- Modas Ricardo (1979, fashion clothing)

- Malaga Musical (1979, musical instruments)

- Rayuela bookshop (1981)

- Elifer jewellery (1981)

- Copicentro (1984, a print shop)

- Viva la Feria (1984, clothing for special events and fiestas)

- Numismatica Diaz (1984, for coins and stamps)

Food and drink

- Bodegas Quitapenas (1880)

- Café Madrid (1892)

- Casa Carlos (1936)

- Bar Diamante (1949)

- Venta El Túnel (1953)

- El Pimpi Florida (1953)

- Los Hidalgo (1958)

- El Tintero (1958)

- Casa Fernández (1959)

- Bar Casa Antonio (1960)

- Tormes (1963)

- La Pequeña Españita (1964)

- Lo Güeno (1967)

- El Pimpi (1971)

- Cortijo de Pepe (1971)

- Rey Pelé (1972)

- El Ensueño de Málaga (1979)

- Roper (1982)

- Bar la Partida (1984)

