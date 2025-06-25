Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The large sailing yacht Ravenger at Malaga's megayacht marina. Salvador Salas
Port

World's largest carbon fibre sailing yacht calls at Malaga's megayacht marina

The Ravenger is 54 metres long and has a single mast height of 75 metres, making it one of the fastest yachts in its class

Ignacio Lillo

Ignacio Lillo

Malaga

Wednesday, 25 June 2025, 14:45

The megayacht marina in Malaga has welcomed a new yacht that most certainly stands out compared to the usual vessels that call at the port. Ravenger is the largest carbon fibre yacht in its category, with 54 metres in length (only 9.55-metre beam). In addition, it is equipped with a single 75-metre high aluminium mast (among the tallest in the world). This also makes it one of the fastest, with a maximum top speed of 15 knots, which has made it a successful regatta competitor.

The Ravenger was built in Finland by the Baltic Yachts shipyard in 2017. Its maximum cruising range is 2,500 nautical miles at cruising speed, thanks to the support of a diesel engine. It has a capacity for 14 passengers in seven cabins and a crew of seven. The deck is made of natural teak.

Sailing under the UK flag, Ravenger is regarded in the industry as one of the best sailing yachts in the world in its category. The yacht will remain docket at quay 1 in Malaga for a week, for maintenance and supplies.

Other scales

At the moment, Malaga's marina enjoys the presence of one more large yacht, standing out with its blue hull. Silver Shalis was built by US shipyard Marina Delta in 2010. It is 53 metres long.

The boat can accommodate 12 guests and a crew of 14. Top speed is 20 knots, with a cruising speed of 14 knots and a range of 3,000 nautical miles. Silver Shalis is owned by US real estate entrepreneur Larry Silverstein - chairman and CEO of Silverstein Properties, known for its involvement in the World Trade Center complex in New York.

The yacht's name refers to his surname (Silver) and the names of his two daughters (Sharon and Lisa, Shalis). Among its luxury features are a lift for easy movement between decks, an outdoor swimming pool and gym on the upper deck.

