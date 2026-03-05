Malaga health: old Hospital Pascual is on its way to becoming Hospital Regional's new health centre

The work to convert the former Hospital Doctor Pascual in Malaga city into a fully operational centre as part of Hospital Regional's network began in February.

If everything goes according to plan, the first phase should be ready by the end of the year. It focuses on 16 outpatient units and a unit for chronic and multi-pathological patients.

The first phase absorbs an investment of 3.7 million euros, which includes the drafting of the complete project, the execution of the work, the provision of equipment and the services necessary for its start-up.

As regional minister of health Antonio Sanz has said, "Hospital Pascual is a strategic improvement of the public health system in Malaga".

Progressive approach

The design focuses on optimising available sources. The 16 outpatient units include: internal medicine (six), neurology (four), digestive system (three), cardiology (three), a pacemaker clinic and a continuity of care unit, which will have 12 stations (eight chairs and four beds, with the option to increase to 16) primarily for chronic and multi-pathological patients.

Zoom Entrance door to the hospital. MIGUE FERNÁNDEZ

According to the regional government, this new health centre will take some of the pressure off Hospital Regional, the staff of which often suffers from overwhelm.

"We are adding resources, expanding healthcare spaces and offering real answers to the existing healthcare pressure," he said.

The second phase will focus on areas for patients in palliative care and the digestive diagnostic activity. The aim is to reach 52 beds, with three endoscopy rooms and a pre-anaesthesia consultation room.

According to estimates, the new health centre's human resources needs will require a budget of around 960,000 euros a year.

Sanz has highlighted that the project "is part of a broader strategy to strengthen the health system in the city while work on the future third hospital progresses". The new Virgen de la Esperanza hospital should open in 2032.

Zoom Old stacked chairs. MIGUE FERNÁNDEZ

The Andalusian government announced the opening of the Pascual health centre in 2018, but its formal transfer to the Andalusian health servce (SAS) did not take place until 2023. Although the centre was then to open at the beginning of this year, various obstacles have caused the delay.