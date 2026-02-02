Malaga Housing: 45 people competed per subsidised home in raffles in past two years

Visualisation of the Coanfi project in Distrito Zeta that has had the most applicants.

After years of inactivity, Malaga has revived its social housing programme, with nine developments launched and allocated by lottery in 2024 and 2025. The 1,140 subsidised homes offered in these raffles have attracted a huge number of applications, with 45 applicants per units.

A total of 51,612 people competed to win an affordable home in the past two years. Four of the nine projects have been directly developed by the city council, while the other five are the work of private developers on municipal land.

Some 5,700 people on average participated in each of the draws. The figures are a reflection of the housing crisis, with a large number of residents seeking a way around exorbitant price rises in both sales and rentals.

According to the latest report by valuations company Gesvalt, the average price per square metre in properties for sale stands at 2,998 euros, which is 12 per cent more than at the end of 2024. Rent has reached 16 euros per square metre per month, a three per cent increase year-on-year.

The homes in question are located in Cortijo Merino, Distrito Zeta and the land that was developed more than a decade ago to the west of the Teatinos university campus. Of all the draws so far, the Coanfi developer, which constructed 123 flats for sale, received the highest number of applications (11,862 applications, almost 100 per flat). The price for a two-bedroom flat, including garage space and storage room in the Distrito Zeta development, was 175,890 euros (159,900 euros plus Spanish IVA tax).

People are mostly after subsidised rental flats, with 71 applications per home

In the past two years, there were also some more expensive subsidised developments, such as those by Bucéfalo and Galivivienda. They registered a total of 3,184 applications for 445 homes.

According to observations, people are mostly after subsidised rental flats, with 71 applications per home. The latest municipal offer for prospective tenants were the two developments of 140 and 113 homes near the university, with 9,934 and 6,955 applicants, respectively.

The number of applicants for subsidised property for sale is also significant, with an average of 65 applicants per flat.