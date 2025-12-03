Tree of Hope stands in Malaga city centre for yet another Christmas

Jesús Hinojosa Málaga Wednesday, 3 December 2025, 14:00 Share

Club de Leones Málaga Ilusión (Lions Club) has once again installed its traditional Árbol de la Ilusión (Tree of Hope) on Calle Molina Lario, next to the AC Málaga Palacio hotel in the city centre. This Christmas tree has hardly any decorations, leaving people enough space so that they can place notes expressing their wishes or make donations.

This is the 11th year that Club de Leones has developed the initiative. While it runs, volunteers will stay at the foot of the tree in the morning and the afternoon to collect money. The donations will be used to buy toys and gifts for children from vulnerable families.

Donations can also be made by bank transfer to ES19 2100 2388 52 0200260887 or by Bizum to the code 01341. The aim is to surpass the donations raised last year, when more than 1,200 toys were given to children from families in need.