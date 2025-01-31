Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
The staircase that has just been discovered in the cathedral. Sur
The staircase that has been hidden in Malaga Cathedral for over 400 years
History

The staircase that has been hidden in Malaga Cathedral for over 400 years

This discovery was revealed by architect Juan Manuel Sánchez La Chica in an interview with SUR this week

Cristina Pinto

Cristina Pinto

Friday, 31 January 2025, 18:54

A 16th-century staircase which had been hidden for 400 years has been discovered in Malaga Cathedral. News of the discovery was revealed to SUR this week by architect Juan Manuel Sánchez La Chica, who has been involved in the restoration of the cathedral's roof.

The staircase was discovered while work to the cathedral roof was being carried out: "It was in the summer, but we kept quiet about it because it was an important discovery and everything has its moment. That's why we thought that SUR's invitation to record a podcast would be a good moment," Sánchez La Chica explained to SUR.

The architect gave details of the discovery which is thought to be exactly 437 years old, since it is estimated that it was closed off in 1588 when the roof was added. "This discovery confirms a hypothesis that we already had and that we were waiting to reaffirm with evidence: the cathedral has always been designed to have sloping roofs. We have also found other details that confirm this, such as the location of the downspouts," he said, adding that the staircase is at least 20 metres long and located in the walls above the chapels in the ambulatory area.

To defend against pirates

This new gem found in Malaga Cathedral is of great architectural and historical value: "It was used to go up to the rooms under the roof, which were living spaces. And, in addition, as the cathedral was intended as a fortress, the stairs formed part of the protection because there were cannons on this terrace and the troops would climb up them to defend the city from pirates," Sánchez La Chica explained.

On the future of this staircase, which has already been used for the first time by the construction workers, he said that "it will be possible to see it from the terrace" and that, as they had believed there was a staircase, the plans already included making it visible. "We are going to cover it with wood and copper so that it can be enjoyed, but it will not be possible to walk on it. It will be visible to the public," he said.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Shock in Boston over death of Jesuit priest in Malaga
  2. 2 Damp walls in your house?
  3. 3 Benalmádena to welcome in Chinese New Year with day of festivities
  4. 4 Torremolinos complies with accessibility standards in revamped El Pinillo district
  5. 5 Fuengirola gets ready for its week dedicated to love
  6. 6 Celebrating almost two years of The Pool Marbella: a Community built on collaboration and growth
  7. 7 Big increase in people using recently renovated library in Benalmádena during first week of opening
  8. 8 Malaga's Hospital Clínico workers warn that emergency department is on the verge of collapse
  9. 9 Hundreds of taxis block streets of Malaga in protest at 'absurd' insurance premiums
  10. 10 El Lodge and Maribel: warmth and comfort in two exclusive mountain retreats

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para suscriptores.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish The staircase that has been hidden in Malaga Cathedral for over 400 years