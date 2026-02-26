Malaga construction: shopping centre project on Salyt site receives city council approval

The site of the future shopping centre in Malaga after the demolition of the Salyt brick factory.

Jesús Hinojosa Málaga Thursday, 26 February 2026, 13:06 Share

Malaga city council has officially approved the development of a new shopping centre on the site of the former Salyt brick factory.

While the project passed with the support of the ruling government, it still faces critical environmental and infrastructure assessments before the first stone can be turned.

Real estate compny Edifissa can now advance in the procedures that remain until the start of construction. The next step is the approval of the land development project. This procedure involves an assessment of the impact this project will have on traffic in the area. The promoter must ensure measures that will prevent traffic jams.

On the other hand, the regional ministry of the environment will study the landscaping proposal before giving its approval. These and other procedures delay the start of the work.

The plan, which will cost 40 million euros and generate 400 jobs, is for the retail park to include a large single-storey DIY store in a building nearly 10,000 square metres in size and three other buildings for different commercial uses such as restaurants, supermarket, a gymnasium and leisure areas.

In total, the retail park will have 1,032 parking spots (405 outside and 627 in the basement of each of the buildings).

Plots for the city council

According to an agreement between the promoters and the city council, the latter is entitled to two plots on the corner closest to the Carlinda area: one of 3,197 square metres for commercial use, which is expected to be auctioned off, and another of 814 square metres, which will be used for the construction of a public and social interest facility.

At the same time, the operation involves the creation of a 7,364-metre green area to the north of the shopping centre, connecting pedestrians with Carlinda and Granja Suárez by means of paths and ramps.

The land development work initially costs 6.5 million euros, but moving and extending the underground channel of the Cuarto stream, in compliance with demands from the regional government, will increase this figure.