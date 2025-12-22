Lotería de Navidad 2025
The second fourth prize in Spain's Christmas lottery leaves 8 million euros in capital of Costa del Sol
A lottery office in Malaga city sold 40 tickets with the number 25508
Malaga
Monday, 22 December 2025, 16:15
The second of the fourth prizes in Spain's extraordinary Christmas draw held this Monday, 20 December, has distributed 8 million euros in Malaga thanks to the 40 tickets of the number 25508 that were sold.
Specifically, the lottery sales office number 26, located at Camino de Suárez 30, sold the 40 tickets for this fourth prize.