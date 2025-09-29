Junta estimates direct economic impact of San Diego Comic-Con Málaga at 50 million euros

Regina Sotorrío Malaga Monday, 29 September 2025, 11:36 Share

San Diego Comic-Con Málaga left a clear economic impact of 50 million euros in the capital of the Costa del Sol. This was confirmed by regional minister of tourism Arturo Bernal, who estimated the figure on the third day of the event.

According to Bernal, this is "possibly one of the most profitable actions" of the regional government, which had invested 2.2 million euros in the event's first trip outside the US. In addition to the 50-million-euro impact estimated in terms of accommodation, catering, transport, cultural visits and other expenses, the regional minister highlighted that not only Comic-Con but also Andalucía had made news headlines "all over the world".

The initial contract foresees Malaga's role as the event's European headquarters for three years. "The organisers of San Diego Comic-Con have acknowledged that they are pleasantly surprised by the response and the capacity that Andalucía has had in this first year," Bernal said. According to the regional minister, San Diego Comic-Con CEO David Glanzer hinted at the possibility of discussing collaborations beyond the three years.

Bernal stated that Andalucía has "the capacity to develop this legacy" of the entertainment industry "for future generations". In his opinion, this was not only the "biggest event" held in Andalucía in recent years but also a "possibility for the prosperity of an industry and an ecosystem that have great potential for growth".