Presentation scheduled for new port tower hotel with Chipperfield in Malaga It will take place at a private event attended by the mayor, the president of the port authority and representatives of the development group in the city

Ignacio Lillo Málaga Friday, 31 January 2025, 15:37 Compartir

The new design of the Torre del Puerto de Málaga, the building planned for the Levante breakwater that will house a luxury hotel and a convention centre, now has a date for its first official presentation.

The designer of the project, British urban planner David Chipperfield, who won the Pritzker Prize (the Nobel Prize for architecture) in 2023, plans to come to Malaga with his team to explain his ideas for this space.

The event is scheduled for Thursday 6 February and will be attended by the Mayor of Malaga, Francisco de la Torre, the President of the port authority, Carlos Rubio, representatives of the state port authority and the central government and the directors of the development group, an alliance of the Qatar fund Al Alfia and the Spanish hotel company Hesperia, among others.

The venue for the meeting, which will be private (although the media will be informed at a later date) is still to be determined, and the city hall or the port authority's headquarters, both of which are very close to each other, are being considered.

This long-awaited presentation will take place just one month before 6 March, which is the deadline that the promoters have, after obtaining an extension, to present the definitive construction project, with the aim of processing the file and, in short, to try to get the green light from the cabinet.

It goes without saying that the design to be unveiled will be completely different from the one that has served as the basis for the entire process until recently, which was carried out by Estudio Seguí. Although it will not yet be the 100 per cent definitive project, sources from the promoter group explained to SUR that a high level has already been reached in terms of the study of the structures, the foundations, which will be very complex at this point, and the engineering. "All of this will be shared," they say.

Project that survives

In its proposal, the DCA (David Chipperfield Architects) studio envisions a destination hotel - one that is an attraction in itself, beyond the city -designed to be sustainable over time. This sustainability is understood as "how it integrates into Malaga, with the city and its citizens," which aligns with the core mission of its foundation in Galicia, according to the same sources.

The hotel will rise some 140 metres above the sea. The international studio of British architect David Chipperfield, winner of the Pritzker Prize (the Nobel Prize for architecture) in 2023, together with the technicians of Hoteles Hesperia, are currently finalising the definitive project to deliver it to the port authority before 6 March. This includes both the purely urbanistic and conceptual part as well as the geotechnical and engineering study. In addition to the economic and financial aspects. Few details have yet emerged about the appearance of the future building, other than that it is expected to rise some 140 metres. There will be 25 to 30 storeys, with heights well above normal residential building heights, in keeping with a luxury establishment such as the one envisaged. It should be remembered that the special plan for the port, reformed more than a year ago by the urban planning department, allows for a rise of up to 150 metres, but it will not completely exhaust the buildable area. In addition, the new tower will be more slender and stylised than the perspectives known until now. The proposal that has been on the table until now, that of Estudio Seguí, is the one that has served as the basis for the long process over these seven years, and has had two heights over the years: the initial one, with 135 metres; and the second, when it was lowered to 116 to try to win the favour of the political groups opposed to this action.

"In recent years he has worked a lot on sustainability and the integration of projects in cities. Chipperfield has in mind that it is a hotel, but that is what he is less concerned about, but rather how it integrates with the city in the future, with a form that lasts and that 150 years from now it will still be valid, he is very obsessed with that."

In fact, the spokesman for the investors reveals that in the months since they received the order, more than 40 models have been made and the profile has been changing, also due to the many constraints presented by the ground in the Levante dock, where it will be necessary to drill to a great depth to achieve a solid structure, combined with an aerodynamic profile.