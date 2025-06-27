Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Voting for poster announcing Malaga's summer fair is now open

The city council, which received a total of 157 applications, announces the five finalists for the public to decide the winner

Friday, 27 June 2025, 14:34

The people of Malaga once again have the opportunity to choose the poster for the next edition of the Feria de Málaga 2025. The city council has announced that the deadline for the popular vote opens on Friday, 27 June, and will close at 10am on Wednesday, 2 July.

The city council received a total of 157 original entries. The anonymity of the creators and the integrity of the works having been guaranteed during the process of internal voting, which was the first stage of the selection. The jury appointed to select the five finalists met on the afternoon of Wednesday, 25 June.

Now, the city council has opened public voting on its website.

Below are the five finalist posters:

- 'Málaga, Biznaga de Arte'

- 'Tattoo'

- 'Aires de Málaga'

- 'Málaga Cubista'

- 'Lady Malaga'

'Tattoo'
'Málaga cubista'
'Aires de Málaga'
'Lady Málaga'
'Málaga, Biznaga de Arte'

Participatory process

All residents of legal age can vote by selecting one of the five available options. Once the identification details have been provided, the vote will be counted. At the end of the voting period, the poster which has received the highest number of votes will be the winner of the prize of 3,600 euros and the chance to announce the fair. The four runners-up will each receive a prize of 600 euros.

The voting method "has been chosen to ensure transparency and fairness in the selection of the winner, giving residents a leading role".

