Port of Malaga gains momentum with highest increase in international connections in Spain

Málaga’s port is ending the year on a high note, with its best-ever performance in key indicators. While the usual metrics such as cargo and bulk traffic, cruise passenger numbers, and vehicle imports are commonly scrutinised, there’s another factor that has played a pivotal role in the port’s success: its global import-export connectivity.

According to the latest Port Connectivity Index report by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), Málaga has hit an all-time high in 2025, ranking fifth among Spanish ports.

The figures have been provided by Malaga's Port Authority.

Among the maritime facilities whose connectivity has increased in the last quarter of 2025, compared with the same period in 2024, the increases in Malaga (36.6% more) stand out, ranking fifth among Spanish ports, followed by Las Palmas (28.7%, in fourth position); Vigo (14.2%, sixth); Castellón (0.47%, ninth) and Valencia (0.4%, first).

Spanish ports with worse performances

On the other hand, five of the ten main Spanish ports lowered their score in the last quarter of the year. This was the case for Algeciras, Barcelona, Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Bilbao and Arrecife.

Of the ten large port facilities that experienced a drop in connectivity in the last quarter of 2025, Algeciras (7.2%) stands out, although it remains second in the national system. It is followed by Bilbao (6.1%, eighth); Santa Cruz de Tenerife (2.8%, seventh); Barcelona (2%, third) and Arrecife (1.3%, tenth).

The UNCTAD study is based on the number of scheduled vessel calls per week in the port; the annual capacity in TEUs (20-foot equivalent units); the number of scheduled liner shipping services; the number of shipping companies providing services; the size, in TEUs, of the largest vessel deployed on these services; and the number of other ports connected to the port under analysis by regular direct liner services.

Malaga is currently connected by sea with some of the main ports in Asia, the Persian Gulf, India, Latin America, the US and Canada, largely thanks to the impetus of the multinational MSC, one of the largest container shipping companies in the world. MSC has been operating in Malaga for 17 years, with a growing presence that includes transoceanic services to Asia, South America and the US.

At a recent forum organised by SUR and the Port Authority, Andalucía's branch manager of MSC Carlos de Castellví highlighted the good connectivity and the success of the fruit and vegetable sector in Malaga. "MSC has connections with Sines-Gulf of Mexico-USA, direct service with Canada or Pakistan, etc. Malaga today is connected with the whole world. MSC is wherever the client asks it to be. That's what moves us," he stated.

Record freight

Malaga docks set a record for freight traffic in 2025. According to data provided by the Port Authority, the volume has exceeded five million tonnes. This represents an increase of 50% compared to before the pandemic.

Also very positive were the figures for the traffic of new imported vehicles from factories, where the figure exceeded 100,000 units for the first time, as well as the number of tourists on cruise ships, which exceeded 550,000 passengers.