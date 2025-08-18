Ten cruise ships due to call at Malaga's port in second half of August
On Sunday, there were a total of four vessels docked in the city with a combined capacity of more than 10,000 passengers
Europa Press
Malaga
Monday, 18 August 2025, 13:10
Malaga Port will receive a total of ten cruise ships during the second half of August - between 17th and 27 August.
Yesterday, Sunday 17 August, was the day with the highest cruise ship traffic, coinciding with the first weekend of the Feria de Málaga. According to data consulted by Europa Press, there were four cruise ships docked at the port: Silver Whisper, with a maximum capacity of 623 passengers; Mein Schiff Relax, with a maximum capacity of 5,000 passengers; MSC Musica, with a maximum capacity of 3,605 passengers; and Ambience, with a maximum capacity of 1,400 passengers.
Two cruise ships will arrive on Tuesday, 19 August: Carnival Miracle, with a maximum capacity of 2,680 passengers, which will make its first call; and Aida Cruises' Aidacosma, with a maximum capacity of 6,880 passengers.
One cruise ship per day will arrive on 22, 23, 24 and 27 August. In order of arrival, they are: Arvia, with a maximum capacity of 5,200 passengers; the Aidastella, with a maximum capacity of 2,700 passengers; the Silver Ray, with a maximum capacity of 600 passengers; and MSC Música, with a maximum capacity of 3,605 passengers.
