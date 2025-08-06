Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Agatha Ruiz de la Prada will once again exhibit her designs on the Pasarela Larios catwalk (file image). SUR
Pasarela Larios Málaga Fashion Week

This year's Malaga Fashion Week in September will be complemented by more parallel activities

New and established designers from Spain, Ukraine, Argentina and Cuba will present their collections on the longest catwalk in Europe on Calle Larios

Isabel Méndez

Isabel Méndez

Malaga

Wednesday, 6 August 2025, 16:01

The countdown is on for the 14th edition of the Pasarela Larios Málaga Fashion Week, which will be held in the capital of Costa del Sol on 19 and 20 September. New and established designers from Spain, Ukraine, Argentina and Cuba will present their collection on the longest catwalk in Europe (300 metre) on Calle Larios.

This year, flamenco fashion designer Aurora Gaviño will receive the Alfiler de Oro 2025 award. In addition, the Málaga de Moda Talento y Creatividad 2025 competition will be held. There will be other parallel activities, such as conferences and initiatives in support of the Spanish association against cancer (AECC).

Among the special guests who have confirmed their presence are: Romeo Couture, Ágatha Ruiz de la Prada; Romina Brunelli; Btissam Dzahane; designer Juan Carlos Armas on behalf of the Cabildo of Tenerife, represented by the regional minister Efraín Medina, who will receive a special tribute; Vel Yurchenko with By Vel; Nadia Houki; Nati Rudnitskaya; Osvaldo Joya from Cuba; Adrián Mancera with Ribes y Casals; Miguel Ángel Ocón; Barbián and Florencio Pérez.

Special activities

In addition to the fashion shows, the Pasarela Larios will offer a series of complementary activities, including a conference on relevant topics in the fashion industry and its importance in the promotion of a city, which will be held at the Gran Hotel Miramar

The collaboration with the Spanish association against cancer stands out in this edition of the event, with a masterclass aimed at supporting and empowering women.

City councillor for commerce, public roads and promotion of business activity Elisa Pérez de Siles presented the programme of the Pasarela Larios Málaga Fashion Week 2025 on 5 August, together with the event's director María José Gonzáles, territorial delegate of tourism, culture and sports in Malaga Carlos García, deputy of the Málaga de Moda brand Esperanza González and head of Artes Escénicas de la Fundación Unicaja (main sponsor of the event) Gema Domínguez.

