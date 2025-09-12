Malaga philharmonic orchestra moves into new home after more than 30 years in temporary premises

Regina Sotorrío Malaga Friday, 12 September 2025, 12:17 Share

Behind two blue doors, 45 musicians rehearse one of Wagner's greatest works under the baton of conductor Pedro Halffter. "It's working well, a good sign," said the mayor of Málaga, Francisco de la Torre about the fully soundproofed rehearsal room with good acoustics. But this is a first for the city's philharmonic orchestra (OFM). The OFM is opening its headquarters after 34 years - its entire existence - in a provisional, rented space in Carranque, without adequate technical equipment or sufficient space for the teachers.

The philharmonic orchestra has finally moved to El Ejido, a stone's throw from the Conservatorio Superior de Música and very close to the Teatro Cervantes. The installations occupy the old university buildings that the University of Malaga (UMA) has been handed over to the city hall in exchange for the extension of Teatinos.

The OFM therefore leaves behind three decades as a tenant in Carranque, where until now it rehearsed, and returns to the city in the offices in Calle Palestina where the administrative part of the orchestra was located. This building, which used to house the old town planning offices, will now be refurbished to give it a new municipal use.

"It's a step forward for the orchestra. The hall is very nice, it's very pleasant", said Pedro Halffter during a break in the rehearsal of 'Tristan und Isolde', Wagner's grand opera to be performed at the Cervantes on Thursday 25 and Sunday 28 September. The musicians agree; they are "thrilled" with the space, celebrating the acoustics and the spaciousness. They now have almost twice as much space as before, which prevents the sound of some instruments from interfering with others as they are further apart.

Up to 96 musicians and a choir of about 100 voices can all rehearse here at the same time, increasing the artistic possibilities of the orchestra. They also gain a recording studio equipped with the latest technology for musical recording. Everything has been improved, from basic issues such as lighting and air conditioning. "We came from very low down," acknowledged one musician.

Now remains the third and final phase of this comprehensive refurbishment designed by the architect Agustín Benedicto (who, together with Federico Soriano, also designed the future Auditorio de Málaga), which will include individual rehearsal rooms and an archive for the OFM's archives.

The first two cost 2.8 million euros. The third, which is awaiting the UMA to empty the offices it still occupies in the next few days, has a budget of 1.8 million euros. Talk of this project began seven years ago, in 2018, when the idea of a professional auditorium to house the OFM disappeared from the political agenda. Now it is back on the table, although without the support of the Ministry of Culture and waiting for private funding to arrive. But at least now the OFM is rehearsing at home.