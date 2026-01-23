Number of tourist flats in Malaga's Trinidad district surges: Barcelona company plans to construct 12 more

The plots on Calle Empedrada, where the future tourist apartments will be built.

Jesús Hinojosa Málaga Friday, 23 January 2026

Malaga city council's urban planning department is processing a new tourist dwelling project in the Trinidad district. The file involves the construction of 12 tourist flats by Barcelona-based company Stay Together on two plots of land on Calle Empredrada.

La Trinidad is already one of the areas in Malaga that account for a large proportion of the tourist flat fabric. A simple glance at Google Maps shows that there are around 20 establishments of this type in the area.

Stay Together's project requires that the two plots, located at numbers 6 and 8 of Calle Empredrada, be joined. Once constructed, the building will be very close to a similar tourist accommodation establishment on Calle Jara.

The urban planning department is processing the planning dossier to unite the two properties and fit this project on a plot of 304 square metres. The building will consist of a basement floor below ground level, a ground floor with six tourist flats and a first floor with another six flats.