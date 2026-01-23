Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The plots on Calle Empedrada, where the future tourist apartments will be built. Sur
Tourism

Number of tourist flats in Malaga's Trinidad district surges: Barcelona company plans to construct 12 more

The city council's urban planning department is processing a file so that the building can be constructed on two plots on Calle Empedrada that are yet to be joined

Jesús Hinojosa

Jesús Hinojosa

Málaga

Friday, 23 January 2026, 16:02

Malaga city council's urban planning department is processing a new tourist dwelling project in the Trinidad district. The file involves the construction of 12 tourist flats by Barcelona-based company Stay Together on two plots of land on Calle Empredrada.

La Trinidad is already one of the areas in Malaga that account for a large proportion of the tourist flat fabric. A simple glance at Google Maps shows that there are around 20 establishments of this type in the area.

Stay Together's project requires that the two plots, located at numbers 6 and 8 of Calle Empredrada, be joined. Once constructed, the building will be very close to a similar tourist accommodation establishment on Calle Jara.

The urban planning department is processing the planning dossier to unite the two properties and fit this project on a plot of 304 square metres. The building will consist of a basement floor below ground level, a ground floor with six tourist flats and a first floor with another six flats.

