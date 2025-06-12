What has happened to tighter regulation as number of planned tourist apartment buildings in Malaga continues to grow?

Jesús Hinojosa Malaga Thursday, 12 June 2025, 12:15 Compartir

Beyond the phenomenon of tourist housing and hotel projects that continue to be developed in Malaga, the renovation and construction of buildings to be used entirely as tourist flats continues to reach record highs. During the month of May alone, Malaga's municipal urban planning department granted planning permission for three projects of this type in the districts of La Trinidad, Nueva Malaga and El Molinillo.

However, the municipal permits processed in recent months for these types of premises do not stop there. Over the past month, the city council's department for environmental sustainability has issued environmental assessments for six new tourist apartment complexes in different locations across the city.

As a result, environmental permits have been obtained for an already-built apartment block at number 36 Calle Cuartes, similar premises within a refurbished building at number 10 Calle Ferrándiz, another at number 9 Plaza del Hoyo de Esparteros, number 22 Calle Mármoles, number 14 Calle Gigantes, and finally for a new building on the site between Calle Albéniz and Calle Pascual Gayangos, between Calle Emilio Díaz and the Las Flores neighbourhood.

Tighter regulation?

Malaga city council announced late last year that, in addition to the restrictions on tourist rental housing already put in place, it was working on regulating entire tourist apartment buildings and hotels below four stars, in order to encourage more affluent tourism. However, for the time being, nothing more has been heard about this regulation.

Likewise, among the projects pending environmental assessment are a hostel on the ground floor of the building at number 25 Avenida del Pintor Joaquín Sorolla, and a one-star hostel in premises occupying the ground floor of a building located at number 7 Calle Mazarredo, the street that connects Avenida del Doctor Gálvez Ginachero with Avenida del Arroyo de los Ángeles.