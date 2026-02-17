Malaga’s Capuchinos district joins hotel boom with latest 60-room project

Visualisation of the future hotel on Alameda de Capuchinos in Malaga, designed by Carlos Domingo Corpas.

Jesús Hinojosa Málaga Tuesday, 17 February 2026, 16:28

Hotel fever keeps spreading to areas beyond the city centre. The latest announcement concerns the construction of a three-star establishment of some 60 rooms on Alameda de Capuchinos 43.

At the moment, the location houses the old Telefónica building. The city council has approved the demolition of the building and the subsequent construction of the hotel designed by Carlos Domingo Corpas, who is also behind the ME Meliá Málaga hotel.

INDES Tech has acquired the building and is currently looking for a hotel operator or an interested buyer for the establishment that will have a ground floor plus three, a rooftop and a basement. The hotel will cover a plot of 2,700 square metres.

This is not the first Telefónica building to make way for a hotel in Malaga. The company's former headquarters next to the Cathedral are already undergoing work to become a five-star hotel for the Basque Tayko chain.

This is also not the first hotel project in Capuchinos. The Zenit chain is currently working on a four-star hotel on Calle Carrera de Capuchinos. In addition, a three-star hotel with 130 rooms will replace a former 36-flat housing project on Alameda de Capuchinos, on the corner of Calle Arapiles.

In December 2025, the urban planning department granted permission for a building of 24 tourist flats with a swimming pool on Alameda de Capuchinos 54, just opposite the Telefónica building.