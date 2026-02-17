Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Visualisation of the future hotel on Alameda de Capuchinos in Malaga, designed by Carlos Domingo Corpas. Sur
Hospitality

Malaga’s Capuchinos district joins hotel boom with latest 60-room project

Indes Tech moves forward with the 2,700sqm development on Alameda de Capuchinos, adding to a growing cluster of new hotels and tourist flats

Jesús Hinojosa

Jesús Hinojosa

Málaga

Tuesday, 17 February 2026, 16:28

Hotel fever keeps spreading to areas beyond the city centre. The latest announcement concerns the construction of a three-star establishment of some 60 rooms on Alameda de Capuchinos 43.

At the moment, the location houses the old Telefónica building. The city council has approved the demolition of the building and the subsequent construction of the hotel designed by Carlos Domingo Corpas, who is also behind the ME Meliá Málaga hotel.

INDES Tech has acquired the building and is currently looking for a hotel operator or an interested buyer for the establishment that will have a ground floor plus three, a rooftop and a basement. The hotel will cover a plot of 2,700 square metres.

This is not the first Telefónica building to make way for a hotel in Malaga. The company's former headquarters next to the Cathedral are already undergoing work to become a five-star hotel for the Basque Tayko chain.

This is also not the first hotel project in Capuchinos. The Zenit chain is currently working on a four-star hotel on Calle Carrera de Capuchinos. In addition, a three-star hotel with 130 rooms will replace a former 36-flat housing project on Alameda de Capuchinos, on the corner of Calle Arapiles.

In December 2025, the urban planning department granted permission for a building of 24 tourist flats with a swimming pool on Alameda de Capuchinos 54, just opposite the Telefónica building.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Malaga weather: winter heatwave to bring 24 C temperatures on Tuesday as rain clears
  2. 2 Nerja town hall rejects plans for golf course and housing on Larios land
  3. 3 Watch: Buying a home in the south of Spain - SUR in English Real Estate Forum
  4. 4 Guardia Civil appeal for information on 79-year-old British man missing in Nerja
  5. 5 2026 Winter Olympics: Olivia Smart leaves Games engaged after top-10 finish
  6. 6 Gibraltar launches competition to celebrate Llanito through creative arts
  7. 7 Frustration as Malaga CF suffer just their second league defeat of the Funes era
  8. 8 C
  9. 9 Why Invest in Germany
  10. 10 Torremolinos approves university hub for abandoned Plaza Pablo Picasso building

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Malaga’s Capuchinos district joins hotel boom with latest 60-room project

Malaga’s Capuchinos district joins hotel boom with latest 60-room project