Nao Victoria historic sailing ship docks in Malaga and opens it decks for Christmas

SUR Malaga Friday, 13 December 2024, 12:14

The Nao Victoria sailing ship has docked at the megayacht marina in Malaga's port to spend the festive period in the city. The historic ship is moored at Muelle Uno, IGY Malaga Marina, and will open its decks to any members of the public wanting to come aboard to learn about its history from 13 December to 12 January 2025.

The Nao Victoria is a unique replica of the ship that, nearly 500 years ago, was part of one of the greatest maritime adventures of all time: the first round-the-world race (1519-1522).

A true masterpiece of the nation's carpentry skills, built in Spain with oak and pine, this replica is faithful to what the ship that circumnavigated the globe five centuries ago looked like and the carpenters have been meticulous with the details of its recreation. The ship sails forth as an ambassador of this great maritime feat and tours the world every year as a floating museum, as testimony to this feat and of the great work of the many Spanish sailors whose ships brought the world closer to our shores, and us to the world, by opening up new shipping routes.

The historic vessel's stopover in Malaga follows its return to Spain after the great and successful European tour that it has made during this year to over 30 ports in Spain, France, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, Denmark and Germany, during which it has welcomed on board more than 100,000 visitors.

During the ship's stay in the capital of the Costa del Sol, the public will be able to climb aboard, tour its decks and learn about the amazing adventure that took place on board while it managed to circumnavigate the globe. Visitors will also be able to go down into the hold and learn about the experiences of the young crew that today continues to sail the ship across the world's seas and oceans. Tickets are available now at webtickets.fundacionnaovictoria.org

Prices and dates

Dates: From 13 December 2024 to 12 January 2025

Place: Muelle Uno, IGY Malaga Marina

Opening hours: 10am to 6.30pm

Public holidays schedule:

24 December, 31 December from 10:00h only to 15:00h

25 December and 1 January: Closed.

Nao Victoria tickets: Adults: 6 euros / Children (5- 10 years old): 3 euros / 15 euros for families (2 adults and up to 3 children between 5-10 years old). Free for children under 5 years old, but each must be accompanied by an adult.

Guided tours for schools and groups: 3 euros children and 6 euros adults (one responsible person enters for free for every 20 people): ecampos@fundacionnaovictoria.org