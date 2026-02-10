Roman remains in Malaga: How to visit the Carmen Thyssen Museum’s new ‘Antique’ site

Regina Sotorrío Tuesday, 10 February 2026, 16:39 Share

Museo Carmen Thyssen in Malaga city centre will soon be open to the public in its entirety, thanks to the inauguration of the Antique archaeological site in the basement.

From 3 March, visitors will be able to immerse themselves in the life of Malaga's Roman society. The site includes a house, a salted fish factory and a fountain with mural remains.

After hundreds of years hidden in the basement of the Palacio de Villalón, the Roman villa is once again coming to light. Next to the 1st-century (AD) house, there is a salted fish factory and a nymphaeum or fountain (Ninfeo de los peces) which still has traces of mural painting.

Visitors to the Roman remains can watch two video recreations of the site by scanning a QR code.

Only groups of 20 people can enter at a time, with access every half hour, for preservation reasons. The site is accessible, with lift and ramps installed.

Tickets go on sale on Tuesday and each visit must be booked in advance. The 15-euro cost includes the painting gallery, which has been introducing 19th-century Spanish art to the public for 15 years. Reduced admission costs ten euros. The museum is free of charge from 4pm onwards on Sundays.

There is also a VR experience available for groups of up to ten people. For 20 euros, they can see the residential and industrial Roman complex in 3D. The first VR guided tours will take place at 7pm on the following days: 4, 11 and 18 March and 8, 15, 22 and 29 April.