Motorised suitcase that could revolutionise travel spotted zooming around on the Costa

Lugging around luggage, the less romantic side of any trip, can become a more pleasant task thanks to a new technology gadget that has been spotted on the streets of Malaga city.

Airwheel has just launched a motorised suitcase, which aims to revolutionise any trip and it has been seen in the. The baggage in question incorporates wheels, footrests and a folding steering handle that allows its owners to move around the airport, train or bus station or any road without having to carry it. It is an evolution of the traditional wheeled suitcase, as the person can sit on it and use it as if it were a motorised scooter.

@moonwalkertech Maletas Airwheel Distribuidor oficial de maletas robot en España +34 665 97 84 41 Christian G ♬ ¡Ay! Mi Málaga La Bella - Verdiales - Brumas

The invention is already available in the Andalucía region at a price of 790 euros. One of its distributors in Spain is a Cordoba-based company, Moonwalker, which shared a video on its social media of a woman zooming along the pedestrianised Calle Larios shopping street.

The motorised suitcase can reach up to 13 kilometres per hour and can carry a load of 110 kilograms, the company pointed out. It comes with two USB charging ports for electronic devices and the built-in battery can be removed to comply with safety inspection regulations.

The appearance of these new inventions has taken social media by storm, with some people saying there will soon need to be traffic lights at airport terminals to avoid traffic jams of the motorised suitcases.

Meanwhile, others wondered how it is possible to allow this type of invention when the use of electric scooters has been restricted: "If electric scooters have been banned on public transport because of their batteries, I don't think it will be long before they ban this type of suitcase," one social media user said.