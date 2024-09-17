Watch as motorised luggage arrives in Spain: 'They will have to put traffic lights in the airports'

Nerea Fernández Torralvo Seville Tuesday, 17 September 2024, 14:21 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X (antes Twitter)

LinkedIn

Telegram

Threads

Travel is no longer simply a matter of getting from one place to another; now, technology has transformed every stage of the journey into a more comfortable, personalised and, above all, efficient experience.

From smart suitcases that track themselves to apps that plan entire trips based on artificial intelligence, innovations are redefining the way we move around the world. Just tell that to the people who witnessed at the Santa Justa railway station in Seville the existence of a suitcase that is already making its way around the world: electric motorised luggage from theAirwheel company

Although it sounds like an idea worthy of a futuristic movie, these smart suitcases do already exist and you can travel around on them at up to 13 kilometres per hour.

A controversial development

The TikTok profile @moonwalker, has uploaded a video in which a woman can be seen trying out one of these suitcases at the Santa Justa station in Andalucía's Seville province and scoots around without any problems and at a decent speed while sitting on top of the luggage.

In view of this post, the reactions from profile's followers have not taken long to arrive, and although some are in favour of their use and would even like to buy one of these smart suitcases, others do not seem quite so smitten.

"I say, between the motor and what it carries, what will fit in there?" or "They ban electric scooters on public transport because they explode a lot because of the batteries and now, what do they want them to explode inside the plane?", are some of the comments that many people have left on social media surprised by the smart suitcase. Another said, "They will soon have to put traffic lights in the airports".

@empresamoonwalker Transitar por el aeropuerto para tomar un vuelo puede ser un poco tedioso si la persona está llevando equipaje. La compañía Airwheel ha lanzado un curioso invento al mercado: una maleta eléctrica manejable capaz de transportar al usuario como si de un vehículo se tratara. 😀😎🤣💃🛴🧳✈️ ♬ La Noche Perfecta - Antonio José

However, it seems that the company has it all figured out, because these suitcases do not use a lithium battery, which is forbidden on planes, but a graphene battery.

In addition, as variety is the spice of life, the range features different models such as the Airwheel SES3, the Airwheel SR5 which is able to automatically follow the user avoiding obstacles along the way, and the Airwheel SE3Mini, a motorised suitcase that you can control from your mobile phone.

Be that as it may, the advances are already here and from now on we will probably start to see more and more intelligent cases, although it is also true that their price is quite high: up to 1,100 euros for one of these motorised suitcases.

Are you for or against this new way of travelling?