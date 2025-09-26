Megayacht of Walmart supermarket chain heiress moors up at Malaga marina

Ignacio Lillo Malaga Friday, 26 September 2025, 11:48 Share

The megayacht marina in Malaga once again becomes an obligatory stop for some of the most luxurious vessels sailing in this part of the world. Once the so-called 'Mediterranean season' has come to an end and the Balearic Islands, Corsica, Sardinia, Amalfi and Greece enter autumn, it is time for these high-class ships to cross the Atlantic and sail to the Caribbean.

The city's megayacht marina has one of the best positioned docks in the Strait of Gibraltar for the purpose of this transit. It has the capacity to accommodate large vessels that cannot fit in other ports of call. Among the vessels calling at Malaga port recently is Kaos - one of the most luxurious boats in the world of recreational sailing. The megayacht is recognisable by its wide decks that combine two different shades of blue, resembling the waves in the sea.

110 metres is the length of the Kaos megayacht, which can sail for 10,000 kilometres without refuelling

The owner of this 110-metre-long floating luxury hotel is US business owner and philanthropist Nancy Walton Laurie - the heiress to the Walmart supermarket and hypermarket chain and one of the richest people in the world. Kaos is currently moored in the security area of the marina, next to the lighthouse. It has chosen Malaga for a technical inspection and rest before the transatlantic voyage.

Kaos

According to expert website Superyachtfan, Kaos, originally called Al Menwar, was built in the Netherlands for the late Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Abdullah bin Jassim bin Mohammed Al Thani. Back then, it was the yacht of the royal family.

It was subsequently acquired by its current owner. Worth around 300 million euros, Kaos can accommodate 30 guests in 15 cabins, including a master suite (the owner's), which has its own deck. The megayacht also has four VIP rooms and ten standard-sized rooms. The crew consists of up to 45 people.

The boat's main features include a large swimming pool, a heliport (which can even be refuelled on board), a lift, a spa, a healthcare unit and a gym, among others. It is powered by two diesel engines that allow it to reach a maximum speed of 18.5 knots, while the cruising speed is 15 knots. Its maximum range is 5,300 nautical miles (almost 10,000 kilometres) without refuelling.