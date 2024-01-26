Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

One of the dishes prepared in the restaurant SUR
The Malaga restaurant that has become the best-rated in Andalucía
The Malaga restaurant that has become the best-rated in Andalucía

The restaurant located in the city's Soho district is also among the top ten in Spain for users of the TheFork platform

Juan Soto

Malaga

Friday, 26 January 2024, 13:18

A restaurant in Malaga city has become the best-rated in Andalucía.

La Antxoeta Art Restaurant, located in Soho, has been ranked in the top 100 of TheFork, popular restaurant booking platform. Led by chef Pablo Caballero, the restaurant scores 9.6 and has been given a rating of excellent by its diners.

The restaurant opened in 2016 at Calle Barroso 7 and combines avant-garde cuisine with local produce. According to the app itself, it offers "delicious dishes and honest cuisine".

"La Antxoeta has a touch of roguishness that makes it special. The chef offers traditional recipes with a lot of technique and interesting creations," it adds.

Among his star dishes are Maruchi's cannelloni, an original recipe from Pablo's mother to which he adds a little truffle and boletus.

After receiving the recognition, Pablo told SUR on Wednesday: "At first we took it as a bit of a joke, but tonight there will be champagne for everyone."

Andalucía on the list

Andalucía is the fifth region with the highest number of restaurants in the top 100, registering six. They are in the provinces of Granada, with 3, and Almeria, Malaga and Cadiz, with one each, including La Costa de José Álvarez (22nd), Manigua Casa De Comidas (41st) and La Finca (42nd).

The Alchemix Gastro Cocktail Bar in Barcelona is ranked first; followed by Fonda España by Martín Berasategui, located in the Hotel España in Barcelona; and El Invernadero by Rodrigo de la Calle, with one Michelin Star in third; La Casona del Judío by Sergio Bastard, in the town of Santander, is fourth. In fifth place is the Barcelona restaurant TunaTeca Balfegó; and in sixth place, the Valencian restaurant La Salita, by Begoña Rodrigo, with a Michelin Star; followed by Taúlla, in Espinardo, Murcia, in seventh place. Closing the top ten are Baluarte de Óscar García in Soria, and Speakeasy in Barcelona.

Top 50
