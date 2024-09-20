Malaga metro sets new record for August with more than 1.16 million passengers

Ignacio Lillo Malaga Friday, 20 September 2024, 16:27 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

The Malaga metro's capacity to attract users has not yet reached its limit. This August, the trains of the Junta de Andalucía's concessionary company carried a total of 1.16 million passengers, which is 18.7 per cent more than in the same month of 2023 (979,573). It should be remembered that last year at this time the underground already reached the Guadalmedina (El Corte Inglés) and Atarazanas (in the Alameda Principal) stations, which makes the growth even more striking, if that is possible.

Compared to the situation prior to the opening of the central stops in 2022, the increase has been exponential, no less than 208 per cent (i.e. the volume has tripled), according to data provided by the regional ministry of transport. At that time, with the last station at El Perchel, 377,567 people travelled on the metro. The extension of the underground to the historic centre of Malaga (El Perchel-Guadalmedina-Atarazanas) was put into service on 27 March 2023.

Almost 42,000 passengers per day

The average number of passengers on working days on the suburban network was 41,915 in August, 18.3 per cent more than the daily average in 2023 (35,425), as well as slightly more than three times the daily average in August 2022 (13,706 people).

Following this update, the cumulative number of passengers transported between 1 January and 31 August amounts to more than 11.46 million. This represents an increase of 47.5 per cent compared to the same period last year (7,770,775). This figure means not only that the Malaga metro is the fastest growing in Spain, but also that this year it is heading towards the 18 million user mark for the first time (the period from September to December is one of those with the highest demand).

This is a landmark: 18 million is the maximum passenger horizon that the first studies (20 years ago, back in 2004) predicted for when this mode of transport would reach the centre.