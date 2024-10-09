Luxury cruise ship Explora II docks in Malaga for first time during its inaugural Mediterranean voyage

Pilar Martínez Malaga Wednesday, 9 October 2024, 16:01 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

Luxury cruise liner, Explora II, has docked in Malaga for the first time as part of its inaugural Mediterranean voyage.

The ship belonging to the Explora Journeys shipping company, part of the MSC group, berthed in Malaga on Tuesday 8 October after departing on 15 September from Civitavecchia in Italy, just north of Rome along the coast.

Its premiere in Malaga has been special with passengers able to take part in a series of exciting activities and experiences, said Fernando Pacheco, general manager of Explora Journeys in Spain. "Explora Journeys is a brand that is revolutionising the way we understand sea travel. It offers elegance, adventure and authenticity, giving the opportunity to discover incredible places like Malaga province with a high respect for its people and the environment," he added.

Zoom Explora Journeys

In 2025, this cruise ship, which has 461 suites and the capacity to accommodate up to 900 passengers, will make three stops in Malaga.

Pacheco pointed out the active collaboration with the port authorities and with suppliers in each area to offer the best experience to passengers. This was highlighted during a special ceremony in which representatives of the Port Authority; the tourism department of Malaga city council; Turismo Costa del Sol; the regional ministry of tourism; and the Malagaport Foundation, with the support of the shipping agent Cabeza Marítima, took part. At the ceremony, a commemorative plaque was presented to the ship's captain.

This is the second cruise liner of a shipping company that has already made 17 stopovers in Spain. Explora I has visited 10 different Spanish ports this year, such as Barcelona, Santa Cruz de la Palma, Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Arrecife (Lanzarote), Valencia, Malaga, Cartagena (Murcia), Cadiz, Alicante and Motril (Granada).

Meanwhile, Explora II, which began sailing in September, will visit 10 Spanish ports until December, including Barcelona, Tarragona, Ibiza, Mahón (Menorca), Malaga, Cadiz, Puerto Banús (Marbella), Motril (Granada) and Palma de Mallorca, making a total of 25 stopovers in Spain in just three months.

The commitment of this shipping company to Malaga city can be seen in the programme which sets out the planned stopovers. The company said it wants to contribute to the local businesses of the city. "Explora Journeys, true to its philosophy of exclusivity, works carefully to design destination experiences that allow the city to be discovered in an authentic way with different alternatives for tourists to discover the culture, gastronomy, nature or beaches that the region has to offer". These include enjoying a flamenco show; discovering Ronda and its wines; learning about the ancestral production of olive oil and visiting Mijas, or walking along the Caminito del Rey. Passengers who want to experience these experiences in a personalised way will also be able to do so by booking an exclusive tour guide in groups of less than five people.