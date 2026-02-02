Malaga events: K-Pop phenomenon draws 3,000 fans to Rosaleda shopping centre

More than 3,000 people attended the event dedicated to K-Pop culture.

Malaga's Rosaleda shopping centre attracted more than 3,000 people with an event dedicated to the K-Pop culture on Saturday, 24 January.

The facility captivated children, adolescents and fans with a variety of activities, including a Meet & Greet with their favourite characters.

The event, designed to connect with new entertainment trends, exceeded all forecasts and consolidated the shopping centre's leading role in Malaga leisure.

An immersive experience for fans

Hundreds of children and teenagers came to the event dressed as their favourite music idols, filling every corner of the shopping centre with life.

Among the most outstanding activities, attendees were able to enjoy a live musical show, with choreographies and Korean pop hits that cheered up the audience; a face painting area, where the little ones could turn into their favourite artists; and Meet & Greet and photos space set up for free photos with the characters.

A firm commitment to family and youth audiences

The success on Saturday feeds into Rosaleda's strategy to position itself as a benchmark for family entertainment in the city, with a strong focus on children and young people.

The Rositas children's club also serves this initiative by offering free workshops every weekend and providing educational and recreational activities on a recurring basis.

The successful event on Saturday shows that the Rosaleda shopping centre listens to its audience and adapts to current trends to create a safe and fun meeting point for new generations.

The massive attendance this past weekend consolidates the momentum of the K-Pop phenomenon in Malaga - a genre from South Korea that has conquered the world with its irresistible mix of pop, electronic and urban music. The trend relies on a ground-breaking image, meticulous productions and irresistible audiovisual packaging.

K-Pop artists such as BTS and BLACKPINK have managed to transcend the genre to become global music stars. Their influence has even reached the Oscars, where the animated film K-Pop Demon Hunters has been nominated for best animated film and best song.