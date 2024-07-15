Junta gives go-ahead for finishing touches to façade of Malaga cathedral

Jesús Hinojosa Malaga Monday, 15 July 2024, 18:26 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

The Junta de Andalucía has approved a proposal to finish work on Malaga cathedral's imposing façade.

The regional ministry of culture in Malaga on Friday 12 July gave the green light to finish the project, presented by the Bishopric to finish the main facade of the cathedral, which was designed in the 18th century by architect Antonio Ramos. The Junta also approved work to refurbish and extend the brotherhood house of the Archconfraternity of the Expiration, behind the parish church of San Pedro, according to the design of the local HCP architecture firm.

In the case of the cathedral, the Junta authorised a modification of the gable roof project that has been under construction since last April, designed by architects Juan Manuel Sánchez La Chica and Adolfo de la Torre Prieto. This work includes some technical adjustments to improve the anchoring of the structure of laminated wooden beams which are already being manufactured by Basque company Egoin Wood Group, based in Vizcaya. It means the finishing touches will now go onto the facade of the temple towards the Plaza del Obispo, completing the outcome Antonio Ramos left sketched in 1784.

In the Ramos plans, the façade is topped by a sculpture of Jesus Christ blessing and holding the orb in the other hand, as well as St Andrew, St Peter, St Paul and St James on the pedestals below. For the time being, the execution of these sketches is not included in the project presented, but those in charge of the diocese would like to include them in the future.

Recreation of the project for the Expiration brotherhood house. SUR

Meanwhile, the provincial historical heritage commission also gave the go-ahead to the refurbishment project of the brotherhood of the Expiration of Malaga. As SUR reported on 25 June, the last few weeks have been key to overcoming the Junta's initial objections.

This prior approval is in relation to its volume, which is the first thing that must be authorised through the processing of an urban planning study. The architectural detail will be analysed carefully as the church of San Pedro is listed as an asset of cultural interest. Junta technicians insist the extension of the brotherhood house must at all times guarantee the value and conservation of this Perchelero temple to which it is attached.

The project for the brotherhood house involves the construction of a building with a ground floor plus four floors with avant-garde architecture such as a unique facade with lattices made of metal slats finished in copper tones. The current throne room will be transformed into an auditorium with a capacity for 200 people, and a new room will be fitted out to accommodate the two thrones in parallel, with a north exit towards Avenida de Andalucía.

Museum space

Behind this hall, on the ground floor, a cafeteria is planned with a facade facing a small triangular square that will separate the building from the side of the church of San Pedro. One of the main attractions of this project is that it will provide a museum area of over 1,000 square metres, as well as spacious rooms for musicians and all the departments of the brotherhood. The project also proposes the visual improvement and enhancement of the tower of the church of San Pedro.

The project involves an investment estimated at around 6.5 million euros. The brotherhood is exploring its financing options such as the possibility of working with an external investor to undertake the works and hand them over to the brotherhood in exchange for the use of office space and the three basements for parking on which the building will be built.

According to what the elder brother of the Expiration, Manuel Corcelles, told SUR a few months ago, the majority of the site was excavated and no remains were found as the area was occupied by a meander of the Guadalmedina.