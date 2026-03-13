Malaga's Sagrario church to receive work authorisation to close major crack

The crack in the facade of the Sagrario church in Malaga.

Jesús Hinojosa Málaga Friday, 13 March 2026, 14:32

The Sagrario church in Malaga, which has remained closed for six years due to a crack that is splitting the building in two, is on its way to receive work authorisation from the regional ministry of culture.

The diocese of Malaga has carried out the last archaeological probes under the church and its immediate surroundings to prove that the proposal to strengthen the foundation is viable.

The suggestion of architects Juan Manuel Sánchez La Chica and Adolfo de la Torre Prieto consists of carrying out controlled injections of material at a depth of eight metres, below the level of the archaeological remains. This would give the ground more consistency and slow down the building's fracture.

The workers will be able to perform these injections without having to excavate again. Nonetheless, the regional government has requested a detailed study of the subsoil so that no relevant remains would be damaged during the process.

Since the autumn of 2024, the Cathedral has conducted a new survey campaign, providing a precise picture of what lies beneath the surface. With this data, the architects have provided a map of the location of the injections, which has the approval of the regional ministry, in theory.

Everything suggests that the project could receive the definitive approval of the regional government in the short term.

The archaeological excavations that the Cathedral Chapter has carried out in recent years have revealed rich historical remains, dating back to the Late Roman period: fragments of a ceramic oil lamp, decorated with a cross and plates and patens bearing the symbols of the lamb, the dove, and the peacock, which could date from between the 4th and 6th centuries AD. These remains are now in the catalogue of Museo de Málaga.

In addition, the excavations revealed remains of the old mosque, which the Sagrario church replaced after the Catholic Monarchs conquered the city.

In 2021, the church was included in the red heritage list of the Hispania Nostra association.