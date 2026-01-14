Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The judicial headquarters that house the institute of forensic medicine (IML), where the body was transferred. SUR
112 incident

Investigation suggests that young woman found dead in Malaga may have suffered a heart attack

The autopsy results rule out violent death or the involvement of third parties

Irene Quirante

Irene Quirante

Wednesday, 14 January 2026, 14:33

The 25-year-old woman found dead in Malaga's Puerto de la Torre district on Sunday, 11 January, is likely to have suffered a heart attack.

Violent death and the involvement of third parties have been ruled out by an autopsy.

The young woman was found naked from the waist up. She was lying next to her private hire vehicle, which she had been reportedly washing at the time of her death. According to sources, a heart attack would explain why she was semi-naked, as this pathology causes chest tightness.

A local resident alerted the emergency services around 9.15pm, after finding the woman unconscious on Calle Alejo Carpentier. Despite the efforts of the medical team that attended the scene, the woman was pronounced dead.

Although the initial investigation did not find any signs of violence, an autopsy had to be performed to determine the cause of death. The results have confirmed that she was not sexually violated or attacked.

