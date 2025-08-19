Major city hospital brings Malaga's summer fair closer to its patients

José Antonio Sau Malaga Tuesday, 19 August 2025, 11:21 Share

Malaga's Hospital Clínico Universitario Virgen de la Victoria is giving patients a sense of being at the Feria de Málaga 2025 by hanging decorations in an area reminiscent of a classic 'caseta' stall at the Cortijo de Torres fairgrounds. The health centre launches this initiative every year. On Monday, mayor Francisco de la Torre was accompanied by councillors Elisa Pérez de Siles and Carmen Casero on a visit to the city hospital.

Among the figures of authority who joined the mayor was regional delegate for health and consumer affairs Carlos Bautista and other health officials. All of them visited the oncohematology and the neurology units to greet several patients and their families.

Upon arrival, the mayor was welcomed by members of the Cortijo Alto Christian choir.

Summer fair at the Hospital Clínico

This activity is part of the series of initiatives that the hospital has organised to ensure that the city's big week is experienced by each and every patient who is admitted to the health facility. De la Torre wanted to personally "greet some of the patients admitted and their families and companions and convey his wishes of encouragement, positivity and hope for a speedy recovery".

As in previous years, the hospital brought the joy of the fair that extends to all corners of the city in August. The official poster provided by the city council has been hung in the 'blue' courtyard. As was the case last year, the decorations also feature a new entrance arch, crafted from recycled wood by patient and retired carpenter Juan Rodríguez.

The mayor greets one of the patients. SUR

In addition, this small corner of the fair includes "a special decoration simulating a traditional fair stand, like the ones in Cortijo de Torres, with classic elements and floral decorations". The artistic installations were created by Viveros Guzmán and Toñi Sánchez. The latter works as an assistant in neurology at the hospital.

These activities are part of the 'humanisation' plan, which aims to make the stay of patients and accompanying persons more pleasant, bringing traditions closer to people who cannot celebrate due to health reasons.