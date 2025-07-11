Spain's central government gives blessing to San Diego Comic-Con Málaga, promoting it as event 'of exceptional public interest'

Paco Griñán Malaga Friday, 11 July 2025, 12:28 Compartir

San Diego Comic-Con Málaga 2025 has already proved that it will be a huge event, especially after selling 60,000 tickets in just a few hours. The latest event in the planning of the geek convention's first edition outside the US further elevates its status: Spain's central government has given its blessing, crowning Comic-Con as an event "of special public interest". Besides consolidating its status, this means that the entertainment celebration, due to take place in September, will benefit from tax incentives for the organisation of activities.

The government's support has come via a royal decree, signed by PM Pedro Sánchez. It recognises Comic-Con's cultural contribution among 28 other important cultural, social and sporting events of "exceptional nature". San Diego Comic-Con Málaga, which is expected to bring a 30-million-euro contribution during the first edition, has also received the approval of Andalucía's regional government and Malaga city council.

Moreover, the convention will be a tax beneficiary until 2027, seeing as the contract includes this year's edition and another two, all to be held at the Palacio de Ferias y Congresos in Malaga. With this decision, the government has expressed that it sees Comic-Con as the "epicentre of pop and digital culture", capable of attracting thousands of visitors from Spain and abroad.

Given that this is the first time Comic-Con leaves the US, the convention in September is set to place Spain and Malaga on the global culture map. Some of the special guests that will come to Malaga in just over a couple of months have already been announced: creative director at DC Comics Jim Lee, Marvel Japanese illustrator Peach Momoko and designer, model and ambassador Yaya Han.

The Palacio de Ferias in Malaga will also feature one of the great hallmarks of the Comic-Con - the 'Artists' Alley', where readers will have direct access to cartoonists and scriptwriters.

Goya-winning composer Lucas Vidal will create the soundtrack for the first Spanish edition of this international event.

SDCC Málaga is one of the four Andalusian events included in the list of 28 events and programmes of social relevance, together with the 75th Granada Music and Dance Festival, the 150th anniversary of the birth of the composer Manuel de Falla and the Spanish Motorcycle Grand Prix in Jerez.

Next to the Olympics

The list of events also includes major national celebrations, such as the Centenario de la Generación del 27; the Música Clásica Para Todos (classical music for all) programme and the Jacobean Holy Year 2027. Most of the events promoted by the central government are of Catalan origin, with up to 13 festivals and celebrations, which accounts for almost half of the cultural and sporting projects included in the royal decree.

Barcelona Music Lab, Primavera Sound, the anniversaries of the Petit Liceu and the Teatre Lliure, the Porta Ferrada and Cultures del Pirineu festivals, the Mobile World Capital convention and Barcelona 2026 World Architecture Capital are all included in the list, along with commemorations of great cultural personalities such as Miró, Gaudí, Tapies and Pau Casals.

Important events in the world of sport are also included, starting with the next Olympics in Los Angeles, the initiatives Universo Mujer IV and Deporte Inclusivo III, the Plan 2030 de Apoyo al Deporte Base II, the Rally Islas Canarias and the Ironman Calella-Barcelona, as well as the aforementioned Jerez motorcycling price.