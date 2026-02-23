Malaga amusement park installs first attractions next to Plaza Mayor

Nuria Triguero Málaga Monday, 23 February 2026, 10:56 Share

The new amusement park next to the Plaza Mayor shopping centre in Malaga has started to install several attractions. This leisure complex, planned as the largest family entertainment venue in Malaga, should open at the end of June.

Promoter Sould Park has already delivered a merry-go-round, a children's free fall, a small roller coaster, a pond for little boats and a 2,500-square-metre pirate-themed mini-golf course to the site.

The construction of the indoor area is also at an advanced stage: a 2,200-square-metre bowling alley with 20 lanes, a sports bar and rooms for birthday parties and events.

Sould Park has managed to increase the park's surface area by joining another plot, going from 15,000 to 21,000 square metres. The additional land will mostly serve as an open-air car park with almost 200 parking spaces. A smaller section will convert into what Sould Park owner Miguel Ángel Notario has called "a surprise".

The attractions area will cover nearly 10,000 square metres and will include a roller coaster suitable for all ages, bumper cars, a 'grasshopper', a free fall for children, a little train, a two-storey carousel, two water rides, trampolines, a duck fishing pond, car and motorbike circuits and bouncy castles, among other facilities. There will also be a 7D cinema with 3D images, sounds, movement and sensory stimuli.

The investment has also risen from 15 million euros just a year ago to more than 21 million euros. According to Sould Park, three million people will pass through the amusement park each year. Its strategic location will bring in visitors from the Plaza Mayor shopping centre.

Visitors will be paying for each attraction with a rechargeable card or an app.

Sould Park

This is the most ambitious project in the history of Sould Park. The company manages dozens of bowling alleys and children's attractions all over Spain. It is also expanding to Portugal.

Sould Park has been based in Fuengirola since 2017, when its founder, Miguel Ángel Notario, moved the headquarters from Catalonia. The family-run company has experienced strong growth in recent years, to a turnover of 32 million euros and 500 employees in 2024.