Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
An Iryo train in Malaga. José Manuel Guerrero
Traffic

Eviction and behaviour of 'very disruptive' passenger causes delay of more than 45 minutes on Malaga-Madrid train

The man had to be forcibly removed from the train at the Villanueva de Córdoba station

Ignacio Lillo

Ignacio Lillo

Málaga

Monday, 23 June 2025, 13:14

The misbehaviour of a single "very disruptive" passenger caused a delay of more than 45 minutes during a night train ride from Malaga to Madrid on Friday, 20 June. The incident affected more than 500 passengers.

The train of the Iryo company left María Zambrano station in Malaga at 8.55pm. Only a few minutes into the journey, a man became aggressive towards other passengers and the staff. Witnesses described his behaviour as neurotic and crazy, but it has not been confirmed whether he was under the influence of alcohol, drugs or other circumstances.

At 10.11pm, the train was forced to stop at the Villanueva de Córdoba station, after the staff had contacted the police and railroad technicians. Several officers tried to persuade the man to get off the train, but he refused to do so, which prompted the police to forcibly remove him. The situation was described as "pretty ugly" by other passengers.

The train was finally able to resume its normal journey at 10.45pm. It arrived in Madrid with a delay of 44 minutes. A Seville-Madrid train, that was running behind the first one and that had left at 8.45pm, also suffered a delay of 53 minutes due to the incident.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Full steam ahead as Malaga neighbourhood becomes new Puerto Banús
  2. 2 Bonfires, music and age-old traditions for the night of San Juan on the Costa del Sol
  3. 3 The older we get, the less we drink: these are the warning signs for dehydration
  4. 4 Coín wedding for lawyer at well-known legal firm
  5. 5 Grid operator and utility firms blamed for national power blackout in Spain
  6. 6 Fan engagement plays major role as Malaga CF unveil new home strip
  7. 7 El Corte Inglés reports a 512m-euro profit last year on sales of 16.7bn
  8. 8 Gibraltar military base to operate unchanged under planned EU treaty
  9. 9 Costa del Sol church marks 50 years of service
  10. 10 Not looking good

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Eviction and behaviour of 'very disruptive' passenger causes delay of more than 45 minutes on Malaga-Madrid train

Eviction and behaviour of &#039;very disruptive&#039; passenger causes delay of more than 45 minutes on Malaga-Madrid train