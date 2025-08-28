Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Crime

Doorman and his friend at Malaga fair investigated for sexually assaulting two minors

Both were arrested within hours after the alleged victims, both under the age of 16, reported them

Juan Cano

Juan Cano

Malaga

Thursday, 28 August 2025, 20:51

A doorman working at the Cortijo de Torres fairground during the Malaga summer fair and his friend were arrested on 20 August on suspicion of sexually assaulting two minors under the age of 16. The events allegedly took place in the early hours of the morning in a field near the main fairgrounds.

The suspects are 21 and 23 years old. The employee reportedly met one of the victims that night. He stayed in touch with her throughout the night, having taken her contact details. At the end of his shift at the Teatro Gallery 'caseta', he allegedly insisted that she meet him and that she bring her friend, as he would also be accompanied.

It was the minors themselves who, within hours, raised the alarm, after which the Local Police began a search for the suspects. They managed to arrest one of them and the National Police detained his friend a few hours later.

On Friday, the magistrate's court ordered the provisional release of the two detainees but imposed a ban on communication and approaching the victims as a precautionary measure. The investigation into the reported sexual assault remains open.

