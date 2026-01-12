Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Malaga ram-raid burglars flee on foot after car gets stuck and leave wallet behind

Hunt on for 'amateurs' who made off with cash left in the till at a burger restaurant while leaving 'documents' for police to find

María José Díaz Alcalá

María José Díaz Alcalá

Monday, 12 January 2026, 15:44

They say karma works in mysterious ways, but for a gang of bungling burglars in Malaga, it worked with the blunt effect of a gearbox failure.

In what could be one of the most amateurish heists in the city’s recent history, a gang of ram-raiders were forced to flee on foot after their getaway car became wedged inside the restaurant they were trying to rob. To add to their woes, one suspect reportedly left his wallet - complete with identification - inside the abandoned vehicle.

The drama unfolded at approximately 5am on Sunday 4 January, in the Teatinos district. Residents in the Torre Atalaya area were woken by the screech of tyres and a deafening crash as a small car was reversed at high speed through the glass front of Rosario’s Burger.

Police were alerted, and on their arrival, there was no sign of the thieves. But the car was left behind unlocked, with the keys still in the ignition and the engine running. The owner of Rosario Burger's explained: "When I arrived, the police were already there and a neighbour told me she heard the sound of the car wheels. They were trying to escape, but they couldn't. The car got stuck," he explained to SUR.

Imagen principal - Malaga ram-raid burglars flee on foot after car gets stuck and leave wallet behind
Imagen secundaria 1 - Malaga ram-raid burglars flee on foot after car gets stuck and leave wallet behind
Imagen secundaria 2 - Malaga ram-raid burglars flee on foot after car gets stuck and leave wallet behind

The bar's security cameras captured one of the criminals, who had a face mask and gloves on when stealing money from the till. Even then he bungled the robbery - he left behind more cash.

In the end, the suspects (the number involved is not known at this stage) decided to flee, leaving the car, which, according to sources, they had allegedly stolen. Inside the car, the officers found a wallet with documents belonging to one of the alleged offenders.

Now, the owner of the bar is trying to repair the damage caused, especially to the window, and is reinforcing security measures to prevent another robbery. In this kind of situation, he admits, one feels "more vulnerable", even if the robbers were amateurs.

