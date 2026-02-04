Malaga city hospitals keep consultations, tests and appointments as normal despite rain warning

Malaga city's two main hospitals - Regional Universitario and Clínico - remain open for all scheduled appointments on Wednesday, despite the rain warning triggered by storm Leonardo. None of the health centres pertaining to the hospitals have reported any material damage so far and also remain open.

"All healthcare activity planned for 4 February continues as usual: consultations, diagnostic tests and scheduled appointments will be carried out as planned and people with appointments can go to the centres at the time of their booking," Hospital Regional wrote on social media.

Any changes in weather conditions or the situation in the city will dictate the hospital's activity throughout the day. Patients will receive updates as and if they come.

"The day's activity is proceeding as normal," sources from El Clínico hace said. However, some patients might not be able to travel from other parts of the province. The hospital has confirmed that it will reschedule all missed appointments "as soon as possible".

El Clínico manages Hospital Marítimo in Torremolinos, Hospital Valle del Guadalhorce in Cártama, Hospital de Alta Resolución in Benalmádena and Centro de Especialidades San José Obrero in Malaga city.

Hospital Regional manages Hospital Materno Infantil and Centro de Alta Resolución de Especialidades (CARE) José Estrada. Both centres have a very full schedule of daily consultations, urgent surgeries and diagnostic tests, often attending to patients from two of the parts of the province most affected by Wednesday's rains: the Guadalhorce Valley and the Serranía de Ronda.

SUR has also requested information regarding all of the province's health centres and their activity on Wednesday, but the regional ministry of health has not provided any details for the moment.