Archive photo from the start of repairs at Malaga Airport in November 2025.
Infrastructure

Malaga Airport train station escalators to finally reopen after one year out of service

The repair of the stairs started in mid-January and is not affecting the normal flow of the Cercanías train service

Friday, 13 February 2026, 13:16

The four broken escalators at Malaga Airport's train station will finally start working again, after a year out of service.

Spain's rail operator Renfe has announced that work on this long-awaited repair started in mid-January, with a budget of 770,932.80 euros excluding Spanish tax IVA.

According to Renfe, the work is not affecting the train service.

The breakdown was one of the most common complaints from passengers last year. In October 2025, SUR reported that the lack of working escalators was not only forcing passengers to carry their suitcases up the stairs, but also damaging the Costa del Sol's reputation as a major tourist hub

