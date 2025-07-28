Brisa Festival's grand finale in Malaga featured local artist Anni B Sweet, who stole everyone's heart

The big star of Saturday evening was Anni B Sweet from Malaga, while Duncan Dhu played some of their hits from the 80s.

The fifth edition of the three-day Brisa Festival at the port of Malaga had its final day on Saturday, 26 July, featuring local star Anni B Sweet, Miss Caffeina and Duncan Dhu. Ten thousand people gathered to listen to landmark songs, each one contributing to the festival's vibrant energy and atmosphere.

The audience on Friday saw Dani Fernández and Zahara. Saturday kicked off with the brilliant Neverlan Bari, followed by Carlos Ares.

Undoubtedly, one of the biggest stars of the evening was Anni B Sweet, who stole everyone's heart. The Malaga-born artist took to the main stage at 7.40pm with the energetic Vuelve a Oscurecer - her legendary song with Los Estanques. Her setlist included other hits such as Hormigas, Astros, Astronauta, Tu Pelo de Flores and Sola con la Luna, during which she dazzled with her endless high notes. Never failing to connect with the audience, Anni B Sweet was committed to giving a memorable concert.

Miss Caffeina took to the stage right after her. The band complimented Malaga's audience for their energy and welcoming spirit. As it was expected, the band played emblematic songs such as Capitán, Debería estar Brillando and Mira como Vuelo.

Legendary 80s band Duncan Dhu appeared later, with a setlist including Capricornio, Nada, Una calle de París and A tientas. La Casa Azul was the closing act, but the vibrant atmosphere had not decreased by the time they arrived and they had an excited audience to receive their electronic pop.

The Brisa Festival finished, having connected people in a way only music knows how to do. Hopefully, the event will return next year, for a sixth edition with a new captivating programme.