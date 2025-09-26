Boom in new car imports arriving by sea puts enormous pressure on Malaga port

Ignacio Lillo Malaga Friday, 26 September 2025, 13:17 Share

The port of Malaga is experiencing a boom in an area of the logistics market where it has achieved a leading position, namely, the import of new vehicles direct from the manufacturer. The growth in these operations in recent months has been such that the spaces set aside for this purpose, primarily quay 9 and surrounding areas, have become too small and cannot cope.

To alleviate this situation and allow these goods to continue arriving, the port authority has temporarily authorised operators to park newly arrived cars at quays 4 and 5. In parallel, both the port authority and the logistics companies are looking for sites with sufficient storage capacity and good communications further inland, but still within Malaga province.

In addition to the car brands that were already working with Malaga, mainly Renault-Dacia from its factory in Tangiers (Morocco) to Spain, and also Ford, three Chinese brands have recently been added: BYD, Omoda and Jaecoo. It is therefore not surprising that the number of vehicles destined for dealerships moved so far this year amounts to 83,725. This is 35% more than at the end of September 2024 (61,823). In fact, at this point in 2025, the total for 2024 - 86,466 - has been almost equalled.

Arrival of cars from China

Last week alone, some 3,282 vehicles were moved through Malaga port, which led to part of quays 4 and 5 being freed up to store cars, mostly Renaults and Dacias. This significant increase has two main reasons, according to sources in the port logistics sector: firstly, the sharp increase in demand for new cars by individual buyers and companies in Spain and Portugal, which is causing dealers to order more from the factory.

Secondly, in the case of Malaga, is the fact that the main operator, Noatum, has taken over management of the maritime routes of the Chinese manufacturer Chery, which owns the Omoda and Jaecoo brands, as well as BYD. Between them, they will soon reach five unloadings in Malaga port over this financial year. These are in addition to port services for Renault, Dacia and, to a lesser extent, Ford.

The situation is becoming more complicated by the fact that the influx of containers is also increasing, occupying a large part of Noatum's concession on quay 9. This perfect storm is what has forced the port to request temporary use of the aforementioned alternative spaces for storage. This week, some 6,600 units have accumulated at the port, of which 6,000 are in the yard at quay 9, and 600 in the section closest to Soho (this area has the capacity to hold up to 1,000 vehicles).

The cars remain there for a maximum of four to five days until they are taken to dealers and end buyers. The port logistics sector insists that, thanks to these efforts and customer satisfaction, this type of cargo is bedding in well and increasing year after year.

New record

The president of Malaga's port authority, Carlos Rubio, highlights the commercial efforts carried out by his organisation, "which are yielding results". He also mentions Noatum's commitment to this market, through its subsidiary Autoterminal. The maritime leader explains what was the turning point: "Renault's supply chain had problems, unable to ship cars manufactured in Tangiers. At that critical moment, Malaga provided them with a very agile solution, which helped us to strengthen ties and we became their trusted port in the south of the peninsula."

Behind the scenes, it was the Chinese vehicle manufacturers who took note of the port's capacity. "They saw our way of operating and decided to trust us." As a result, quay 4 has also filled up with cars, "and this, despite the fact that we have achieved great agility in departures, as we have improved the efficiency of our rotations and one lorry after another is leaving via Calle Pacífico".

Rubio concluded by announcing that this year will end with a new record, with close to a throughput of 100,000 units, surpassing the all-time high achieved in 2024 of over 86,000. However, he warned that quays 4 and 5 only have temporary authorisations for use as storage areas as, in a few months, the purpose of that space will be to return to serving, as it did recently, a future freight line with Tangiers.