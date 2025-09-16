This is the Malaga restaurant that makes the best Valencian paella in Spain

Juan Soto Malaga Tuesday, 16 September 2025, 12:53 | Updated 13:08h. Share

Malaga has done it again - the Los Reyes restaurant located in the capital of the Costa del Sol has again reached the pinnacle of Valencian paella creation after winning the prize for the best national paella in Spain at the 64th edition of the Concurso Internacional de Paella Valenciana, held in the town of Sueca.

Some two years ago, Los Reyes rose to prominence at the same competition. On Sunday, 14 September, it competed with 39 other chefs from all over the world, all of them specialists in the preparation of Valencian-style rice. The national category, where the Malaga restaurant enters, did not include establishments from Valencia.

Los Reyes chef and owner David García Baez was accompanied by his wife Beni Petrova, who is the head waiter and kitchen assistant. According to the couple, the award they received is "a recognition of everyday work".

In order for all the contestants to compete on equal terms, they were given the same ingredients: free-range chicken, rabbit, flat green beans, snails and fresh beans.

But what is the secret to preparing the best Valencian paella in Spain? "The secret is practice, practice and more practice. That you like it, that you put passion into it and that, as you are finishing it, you already want to make the next one," the Los Reyes chef said. He did not specify cooking times, but he did say that it is important to "pay attention to it every five minutes", all the while "giving it love".

Zoom David García and Beni Petrova before preparing the Valencian paella. SUR

The competition brought together 15 international chefs, 12 from Valencia, three from the town of Sueca and ten from the rest of Spain. Among them, there was another Malaga-based restaurant - Trocadero - which, however, did not reach the same heights as Los Reyes.

"The award confirms that we have the ambition and the desire to win the prize for the best in the world one day," David said.

The prize for the best paella in the world went to Sabor Amar Paellas from Ecuador; the second prize went to Lenin Ruelas Cocina from Mexico; and the third prize went to Casa Macario from Tavernes de la Valldigna (Valencia).

Family restaurant since 1973

Los Reyes is a family business founded by Pepe Reyes - the father of the current owner - in 1973. It is located on Calle Río Cabrera, in the district of Cruz de Humilladero. The establishment specialises in traditional cuisine and rice dishes.

David García introduced Valencian rice dishes six years ago, after falling in love with them during a visit to Valencia with a friend that was already a rice specialist. That is when David realised that he is not just a cook, but a rice cook. He then decided to change the direction of the business. Today, he has 15 different rice dishes on his menu.

Among his specialities are, without a doubt, the Valencian rice, the rice with red prawns and the lobster stew. The menu also offers a wide variety of starters, salads, fish and seafood.

Los Reyes is currently closed due to renovation and modernisation work. It reopens tomorrow on Wednesday, 17 September.